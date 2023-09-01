New World Order: Pope Francis’ Lieutenant blasphemes Jesus Christ

Pope Francis’ silence on the recent blasphemy of the Lord Jesus Christ by one of his close confidants is an advance of the New World Order within the Catholic Church. Father Antonio Spadaro S.J., one of Pope Francis’ close friends and advisers, recently blasphemed Jesus Christ, calling Him “stymied and callous” and “indifferent.” Pope Francis quickly defended the public Pachamama worship of pagan idols within the Vatican gardens and himself participated in an Indian smudging ceremony invoking the ‘Western Grandmother,” but Pope Francis continues to leave unanswered his friend’s blasphemous insults of the one true God and Lord. Tune into this episode of Faith and Reason now to learn where Pope Francis is leading the Catholic Church and remain steadfast in Christ’s true teachings and the Culture of Life.

