Back   —   Video Topics  |  Pro-life  |  Pro-family  |  Catholic Church  |  Freedom

New World Order religion EXPOSED: Pagan practices of Klaus Schwab, WEF, and MORE

The John-Henry Westen Show

The John-Henry Westen Show

See More

Pagan practices, idolatry, and occult beliefs have officially been exposed as the New World Religion pushed by the godless elites of the World Economic Forum—including Klaus Schwab, Yuval Noah Harari, Maurice Strong, and other anti-life Deep State actors. Now, LifeSiteNews expert global analyst Frank Wright and political strategist Dr. Mikko Paunio sound the alarm on the latest threats against democracy and the Culture of Life. 

As the world is distracted with witch hunt trials and corrupt district attorneys, LifeSiteNews exposes the latest attacks on life, family, faith, and freedom in the biggest exposé in the fight for the West and life as we know it.

HELP US FIGHT THE CENSORSHIP OF BIG TECH: https://give.lifesitenews.com/

 

March 23, 2023

Most Recent Videos

More Video Content 

Recent Episodes

Show More
Recent Videos

New World Order religion EXPOSED: Pagan practices of Klaus Schwab, WEF, and MORE

Recent Videos
0:43:42

The most powerful force: Candace Owens' husband describes his Christian faith

Recent Videos
0:27:42

Stopping the forced sexual revolution in Africa

Recent Videos
0:24:36

WARNING: Africa MP exposes secret abortion agenda pushed by Trudeau's government

Recent Videos
0:34:58

NOW in Rome: Married priesthood next on Pope Francis' agenda?

Recent Videos
0:28:43

All glory to God: The fascinating life & faith of boxing champion Tyson Fury

Recent Videos
0:34:23

EXPOSED: Euthanasia in Canada is now disguised as palliative care

Recent Videos
0:27:43

Bank Failures & Protecting Your Family and Finances

Recent Videos
0:17:49

95th Academy Award Winning Movie: Everything Everywhere All at Once FULL ANALYSIS

Recent Videos
0:34:04

NOW In Rome: Pope Francis amps up 'culture of fear'

Recent Videos
0:38:31

Darwin said his theory of evolution would be undone if anyone could find THIS

Recent Videos
0:43:53

The astonishing proof for Jesus' real presence in the Eucharist

Comments

0 Comments

    Loading...