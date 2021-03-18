Podcast Image

Every week, The Van Maren Show will try to get a handle on what is really going on in our culture today. It can be difficult to find news sources and storytellers that accurately reflect a Christian, socially conservative, pro-life, pro-family worldview. Join me on Wednesdays as we head to the front lines of the culture war.

New York City is the abortion capital of the US – here’s why

Thu Mar 18, 2021 - 5:24 pm EST

 In this week’s episode of The Van Maren Show, veteran pro-lifer Chris Slattery speaks to Jonathon van Maren about being an activist for the unborn in New York City, the abortion capital of America. Read more here: https://www.lifesitenews.com/news/new-york-city-is-the-abortion-capital-of-the-us-heres-why

