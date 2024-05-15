NFL Star Harrison Butker Gives Stunning Graduation Speech On College Campus

NFL kicker Harrison Butker delivered a stunning graduation speech at Benedictine College on Saturday, May 11, calling upon the Class of 2024 to create intentional Catholic communities devoted to the Latin Mass. Butker also slammed President Biden for his support of abortion and LGBT advocacy while claiming to be a faithful Catholic. Harrison Butker also admonished the U.S. bishops for their creation of a ‘climate of fear’ that is contrary to the Gospel. Butker is sounding the alarm about the importance of the Catholic Faith. Catholics everywhere must take Harrison Butker’s words to heart. Find out all the details regarding Harrison Butker’s speech and more in this latest episode of Faith and Reason.

