‘No Catholic can vote for Joe Biden’: Pro-life priests explain
Wed Aug 19, 2020 - 9:54 am EST
In This Episode
Catholic clergy from across the US have taken to social media in recent weeks to denounce former Vice President Joe Biden for his extreme pro-abortion views. Biden has been called by the liberal media a "devout Catholic" but in reality his radical, leftist positions make it impossible for everyday Catholics to morally support his candidacy.
Share this article
Commenting Guidelines
LifeSiteNews welcomes thoughtful, respectful comments that add useful information or insights. Demeaning, hostile or propagandistic comments, and streams not related to the storyline, will be removed.
LSN commenting is not for frequent personal blogging, on-going debates or theological or other disputes between commenters.
Multiple comments from one person under a story are discouraged (suggested maximum of three). Capitalized sentences or comments will be removed (Internet shouting).
LifeSiteNews gives priority to pro-life, pro-family commenters and reserves the right to edit or remove comments.
Comments under LifeSiteNews stories do not necessarily represent the views of LifeSiteNews.