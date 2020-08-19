Podcast Image

ABOUT THE SHOW

John-Henry interviews some of the most well-known clergy and laity in the Church while offering commentary on the most important news developments in Rome and around the world.

‘No Catholic can vote for Joe Biden’: Pro-life priests explain

Wed Aug 19, 2020 - 9:54 am EST

In This Episode

Catholic clergy from across the US have taken to social media in recent weeks to denounce former Vice President Joe Biden for his extreme pro-abortion views. Biden has been called by the liberal media a "devout Catholic" but in reality his radical, leftist positions make it impossible for everyday Catholics to morally support his candidacy.

Share this article

LISTEN FOR FREE

Google Spotify

GET EPISODES VIA EMAIL