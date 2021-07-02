Podcast Image

ABOUT THE SHOW

Bishop Joseph Strickland of Tyler, Texas and Terry Barber from Virgin Most Powerful Radio discuss current events, politics, and Catholic doctrine each week.

No ‘special line’ to Christ: Catholics can receive Communion only after confessing their sins

Fri Jul 2, 2021 - 5:38 pm EST

In This Episode

Bishop Strickland calls on the faithful to embrace the entirety of the Faith and to believe all of the teachings, not to pick and choose only some.

Share this article

LISTEN FOR FREE