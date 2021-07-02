ABOUT THE SHOW Bishop Joseph Strickland of Tyler, Texas and Terry Barber from Virgin Most Powerful Radio discuss current events, politics, and Catholic doctrine each week. No ‘special line’ to Christ: Catholics can receive Communion only after confessing their sins Fri Jul 2, 2021 - 5:38 pm EST In This Episode Bishop Strickland calls on the faithful to embrace the entirety of the Faith and to believe all of the teachings, not to pick and choose only some. Share this article LISTEN FOR FREE
Commenting Guidelines
LifeSiteNews welcomes thoughtful, respectful comments that add useful information or insights. Demeaning, hostile or propagandistic comments, and streams not related to the storyline, will be removed.
LSN commenting is not for frequent personal blogging, on-going debates or theological or other disputes between commenters.
Multiple comments from one person under a story are discouraged (suggested maximum of three). Capitalized sentences or comments will be removed (Internet shouting).
LifeSiteNews gives priority to pro-life, pro-family commenters and reserves the right to edit or remove comments.
Comments under LifeSiteNews stories do not necessarily represent the views of LifeSiteNews.