'Not the Pope, just Bergoglio'? Bishop who survived communism weighs in

Archbishop Jan Pavel Lenga is a former bishop in Kazakhstan known for his outspoken criticism of Pope Francis and the modern Catholic Church. Today, we take a deep dive into his early life under communism, his secret ordination as a priest, and his rise through the Church hierarchy.

Lenga has fearlessly denounced modern ideologies, clergy complacency, and deviations from Catholic tradition.

Lenga is a staunch defender of Apostolic Catholicism, unafraid in the pursuit of truth. He has taken a bold stance on Pope Francis’ legitimacy, quoting his scathing remarks and detailing his removal of Francis’ name from prayers during Mass — giving rise to thought-provoking questions about leadership, tradition, and the future of Catholicism.

