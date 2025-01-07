Back   —   Video Topics  |  Pro-life  |  Pro-family  |  Catholic Church  |  Freedom

'Not the Pope, just Bergoglio'? Bishop who survived communism weighs in

Archbishop Jan Pavel Lenga is a former bishop in Kazakhstan known for his outspoken criticism of Pope Francis and the modern Catholic Church. Today, we take a deep dive into his early life under communism, his secret ordination as a priest, and his rise through the Church hierarchy.

Lenga has fearlessly denounced modern ideologies, clergy complacency, and deviations from Catholic tradition.

Lenga is a staunch defender of Apostolic Catholicism, unafraid in the pursuit of truth. He has taken a bold stance on Pope Francis’ legitimacy, quoting his scathing remarks and detailing his removal of Francis’ name from prayers during Mass — giving rise to thought-provoking questions about leadership, tradition, and the future of Catholicism.

January 7, 2025

'Not the Pope, just Bergoglio'? Bishop who survived communism weighs in

How a hermit priest helped save a woman from addiction during COVID lockdown

Usurper? Second oldest bishop in the world weighs in on Francis

Satan has a three-point plan for us all—here's what it is

Did 'The Chosen' get the Birth of Christ WRONG?!

How the sexual revolution destroyed the family and upended Christian culture

Ancient Catholic prophecies warn of a pope who will gravely harm the Church

Bitcoin blows past $100k since Trump's election. Here's what to know

Catholic school principal FIRED for being 'too traditional'?

Brink of global war — and chastisement foretold by Our Lady?

Was the rise of communism foretold in Blessed Emmerich's vision of Satan 'unchained'?

Lace, smells and bells: What's with all the pomp and circumstance at the Latin Mass?

