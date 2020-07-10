Podcast Image

ABOUT THE SHOW

Every week, The Van Maren Show will try to get a handle on what is really going on in our culture today. It can be difficult to find news sources and storytellers that accurately reflect a Christian, socially conservative, pro-life, pro-family worldview. Join me on Wednesdays as we head to the front lines of the culture war.

Nothing else matters when we consider how much God loves us

Fri Jul 10, 2020 - 4:43 pm EST

In This Episode

To help keep this and other programs on the air, please donate here.

Watch Mother Miriam's Live aired on 7.10.2020. In today’s episode, Mother reminds listeners of the joy that comes with loving and knowing God. It is something we so often take for granted, but it is a tremendous grace and something that should make us over joyed!

You can tune in daily at 10 am EST/7 am PST on our Facebook Page.

Subscribe to Mother Miriam Live here.

Share this article

LISTEN FOR FREE

iTunes Google Spotify

GET EPISODES VIA EMAIL