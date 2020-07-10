Nothing else matters when we consider how much God loves us

To help keep this and other programs on the air, please donate here.

Watch Mother Miriam's Live aired on 7.10.2020. In today’s episode, Mother reminds listeners of the joy that comes with loving and knowing God. It is something we so often take for granted, but it is a tremendous grace and something that should make us over joyed!

