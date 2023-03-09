NOW In Rome: Pope Francis amps up 'culture of fear'
The Vatican has long been known for intrigue, but Pope Francis’ latest maneuvers to abolish tradition and centralize power threatens to silence Cardinals faithful to the Gospel. How? By making them homeless if they won’t shut up. Meanwhile, the Pope is promoting enemies of the Church’s perennial teachings on life and the family to positions of greater influence and power.
Will they ultimately succeed, or will the sufferings and witness of faithful laity, priests, and prelates derail the Deep Church and its desire for moral darkness? Join LifeSiteNews’ co-founder John-Henry Westen and Rome correspondent Michael Haynes for the latest political and cultural analysis of what is happening in Rome and how it impacts the Culture of Life.
FAITH-BASED PRO-LIFE SILVER ROUNDS ARE HERE! GET YOURS TODAY!
https://www.stjosephpartners.com/lifesite-silver-round
FIGHT FOR THE CULTURE OF LIFE ASAP!
The John-Henry Westen ShowMarch 9, 2023
Recent VideosSee More
-
-
Darwin said his theory of evolution would be undone if anyone could find THIS
-
The astonishing proof for Jesus' real presence in the Eucharist
-
WATCH a miracle seen by millions - The Wounds of Jesus appear on believer
-
Here is how children in Africa are recruited into homosexuality