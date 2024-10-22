Back   —   Video Topics  |  Pro-life  |  Pro-family  |  Catholic Church  |  Freedom

NOW is the time to prepare for the coming chastisement: here's what you should do

Catholic veteran Robert Bartlett returns to discuss the spiritual warfare facing the Church and world and how to prepare for the chastisement ahead. Based on the “puzzle pieces” of prophecy he claims to have received, Bartlett believes the Church is currently undergoing her own Passion, thanks to the pervasive influence of Freemasonry, Satanism, communism, and their all-out war against the faith. Believers must be spiritually prepared to endure this Passion for as long as God wills it; on the other side, He will pour out His Holy Spirit on the faithful who persevered and trusted in Him.

WATCH PART 1 HERE: https://www.lifesitenews.com/episodes/veterans-near-death-experience-a-journey-of-faith-war-and-divine-intervention/

October 22, 2024

