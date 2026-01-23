Back   —   Video Topics  |  Pro-life  |  Pro-family  |  Catholic Church  |  Freedom

ON THE GROUND at March for Life: MASSIVE CROWDS Defend the Unborn

MARCH FOR LIFE 2026: Tens of thousands of pro-life Americans gathered in Washington D.C. on Friday for the 2026 National March for Life, the largest annual human rights demonstration in the world. Pro-lifers have vowed to continue to march “until a culture of life is restored in the United States of America.”

January 23, 2026

