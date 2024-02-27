Back   —   Video Topics  |  Pro-life  |  Pro-family  |  Catholic Church  |  Freedom

One of the World's Best Pro-Life Apologists Had a Baby and it Changed Her Life

Canadian-born pro-life activist Stephanie Gray, author of the new book, “My Body for You: A Pro-Life Message for a Post-Roe World,” shines a light into the present moment of pro-life activism in the world. Drawing upon her deep Catholic faith, Gray fearlessly articulates the pro-life message to abortion advocates, answering the toughest questions that often face those in the pro-life movement. Stephanie Gray combines her pro-life apologetics with a rich faith in Christ, showing how unwavering support for the unborn finds its inspiration from Christ’s sacrificial love as revealed within the Gospels. Even though Roe v. Wade has been overturned, the stakes remain high for the unborn, and the pro-life message Gray delivers is now more important than ever.

February 27, 2024

