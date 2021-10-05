The John-Henry Westen Show

Only a false Christ would ban healthy unvaccinated people from churches

In this latest episode, John-Henry discusses which Catholic bishops are banning the “unvaccinated” from churches and those that are resisting mandates of the abortion-tainted so-called “vaccine.”

John-Henry interviews some of the most well-known clergy and laity in the Church while offering commentary on the most important news developments in Rome and around the world.

