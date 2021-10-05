Only a false Christ would ban healthy unvaccinated people from churches
In this latest episode, John-Henry discusses which Catholic bishops are banning the “unvaccinated” from churches and those that are resisting mandates of the abortion-tainted so-called “vaccine.”
The John-Henry Westen ShowOctober 5, 2021
