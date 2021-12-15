The John-Henry Westen Show

Ontario Catholic hospital invokes Pope Francis to deny Catholic nurse religious exemption for COVID jab

Nurse suspended without pay by Catholic hospital for not submitting to abortion-tainted COVID jab. Agnes Sibiga raised moral objections to the vaccine mandate but was denied religious exemption by the Catholic hospital citing Pope Francis.

The John-Henry Westen ShowDecember 15, 2021

The John-Henry Westen Show

