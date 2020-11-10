Orthodoxy without charity is not christianity

To help keep this and other programs on the air, please donate here.

Watch this episode of Mother Miriam's Live originally aired on 9.1.2020 and re-aired on 11.10.2020. Today, Mother Miriam speaks about the need to have charity as we defend the truth of the faith. She reads from an article written by Fr. John Hardon on the importance of charity in all that we do.

