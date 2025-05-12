Ottawa March for Life 2025: THOUSANDS rise for the Unborn!

The March for Life 2025 in Ottawa brought together nearly 6,000 passionate advocates, from students to mothers to individuals with disabilities, united in defense of the unborn. In this moving video, Mary-Katherine Westen of LifeSiteNews highlights powerful personal stories of transformation, courage, and conviction. With a tone of compassion and resolve, speakers ground their pro-life stance in both faith and science, urging Canadians to see the humanity of every child. This is not just a protest, it’s a call to conscience.

