Our #1 Priority in 2024 is DEFENDING THE FAMILY | Dr. Taylor Marshall

Why isn’t our number one priority for 2024 defending the family?

As one of America’s most prominent Catholic speakers, authors, and podcasters — Dr. Taylor Marshall just announced his unprecedented 2024 campaign for the President of the United States. The Catholic vote is key to Marshall’s campaign and his goal to unify America under God.

Watch the entire show here: https://www.lifesitenews.com/episodes/exclusive-presidential-candidate-dr-taylor-marshall/

