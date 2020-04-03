Our Lady foretold a terrible punishment akin to the coronavirus pandemic

To help keep this and other programs on the air, please donate here.

Watch Mother Miriam's Live show from 4.3.2020. Today, Mother focuses on the prophesies of Our Lady of Akita and how they related to the coronavirus. You can read more about Our Lady of Akita here. She reminds us that we are called to penance especially now.

You can tune in daily at 10 am EST/7 am PST on our Facebook Page.

