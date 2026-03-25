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Our Lady Warned of a False Church — The Martyr Priest Who Spread Her Message Is Being Beatified

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On June 13, 2026—the anniversary of the second Fatima apparition—a martyr priest will be raised to the altars. Father Nazareno Lanciotti was killed in Brazil in 2001, shot down for defending youth from exploitation and spreading the message of the Immaculate Heart of Mary. But his beatification is more than a celebration of one man’s courage. It is a confirmation of the warnings he spent his life delivering.

Lanciotti was a priest of the Marian Movement of Priests, a movement rooted in the Fatima messages that spoke of a coming crisis: a false ecumenism, a loss of faith at the highest levels, and the emergence of a “false church” within the Church. He warned that doctrinal error would spread, that Russia would not be consecrated as Heaven requested, and that the faithful would face confusion from the very shepherds meant to guide them.

Twenty-five years later, his words read like headlines. His blood, shed for the faith, now becomes a sign. The beatification of Father Lanciotti is not a moment for nostalgia. It is a summons: consecrate yourself to the Immaculate Heart. Pray the Rosary. Stand firm.

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March 25, 2026

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