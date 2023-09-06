Our Lady's Birthday Brings Amazing Grace

The Blessed Virgin Mary’s birthday is celebrated on September 8 and comes with incredible graces. Our Lady appeared to an ancient French town, urging Catholics to pray and fast for blessings in response to the ravages of the Black Plague. As they prayed for divine intervention, Mary appeared — on the eve of her birthday — with a red chord that angels used to surround the city. The Black Plague miraculously disappeared. Watch now and be inspired to pray and fast for special graces on the eve of Mary’s birthday.

