Back   —   Video Topics  |  Pro-life  |  Pro-family  |  Catholic Church  |  Freedom

Our Lady's Birthday Brings Amazing Grace

Most Viral Moments

Most Viral Moments

See More

The Blessed Virgin Mary’s birthday is celebrated on September 8 and comes with incredible graces. Our Lady appeared to an ancient French town, urging Catholics to pray and fast for blessings in response to the ravages of the Black Plague. As they prayed for divine intervention, Mary appeared — on the eve of her birthday — with a red chord that angels used to surround the city. The Black Plague miraculously disappeared. Watch now and be inspired to pray and fast for special graces on the eve of Mary’s birthday.

LOVE LIFESITE? LOVE BEING PRO-LIFE? GET THE FIRST AND ONLY LIMITED EDITION PRO-LIFE SILVER ROUND FROM LIFESITENEWS: https://www.stjosephpartners.com/lifesite-silver-round

SHOP ALL YOUR FUN AND FAVORITE LIFESITE  MERCH!
https://shop.lifesitenews.com/

HELP US FIGHT THE CENSORSHIP OF BIG TECH: https://give.lifesitenews.com/

September 6, 2023

Most Recent Videos

More Video Content 

Recent Episodes

Show More
Recent Videos
2:59

Our Lady's Birthday Brings Amazing Grace

Recent Videos
5:38

Bishop vs Bishop | The Catholic Civil War

Recent Videos
2:16

Are You Ready to Take BACK the Church?

Recent Videos
3:22

CLIP | Bishop Strickland: Catholics are not ‘schismatic’ for rejecting THIS

Recent Videos
3:30

CLIP: EXCLUSIVE: Bishop Joseph Strickland - America's Bishop

Recent Videos
4:49

CLIP: Were the Saints romantic? God, courtship, & salvation | Patrick O'Hearn

Recent Videos
4:42

CLIP: FBI terrorized pro-life Catholic Mark Houck. Now he is running for Congress

Recent Videos
5:22

Leftists are FREEZING Conservative Bank Accounts!

Recent Videos
5:26

12-Year Old Attempts to SELL SOUL to the DEVIL

Recent Videos
5:08

WATCH: Jim Hale EXPOSES Biden Admin with 'Feds for Medical Freedom' President!

Recent Videos
0:03:33

Father James Martin HAND-PICKED by Pope Francis!

Recent Videos
0:03:54

Jeff Bezos, Bill Gates, Warren Buffett | This Catholic prays for them all

Comments

0 Comments

    Loading...