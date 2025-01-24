Back   —   Video Topics  |  Pro-life  |  Pro-family  |  Catholic Church  |  Freedom

OUT OF PRISON | Joan Andrews Bell - faith, freedom, and the pro-life mission

Recently pardoned pro-life hero Joan Andrews Bell shares her inspiring story of faith and perseverance after her imprisonment under the Biden administration. Speaking from the D.C. March for Life, Joan reflects on how she turned her time in prison into a “hermitage” of prayer and evangelization among inmates. Joined by her husband, Chris Bell, Joan expresses gratitude to President Donald Trump for her pardon and calls on all pro-lifers to trust in God, stay persistent, and remain visible in their mission to defend life. Learn how faith, prayer, and public witness are vital to the pro-life cause.

READ MORE HERE: https://www.lifesitenews.com/news/newly-pardoned-joan-andrews-bell-joins-tens-of-thousands-at-dc-march-for-life/

January 24, 2025

