OUTRAGE: Archbishop Cancels a Catholic Family Business

In a devastating blow to a faithful Texas Catholic family with six children who have made their living running a private ranch, the Archbishop of San Antonio Texas has issued a public letter to all Catholics directing them not to do business with the ranch. The January 30th letter formally prohibits all clergy, schools, retreat centers, catholic groups “from contracting with or utilizing Sanctus Ranch for any Catholic-sponsored retreats, meetings, activities, or spiritual endeavors.” Even where contracts were already signed, the bishop directed them to discuss it with his legal team rather than fulfill their contractual obligations. Archbishop Gustavo Garcia-Siller instructs Catholics against Sanctus Ranch, telling them not “to participate in any of its activities.” Previous to the Archbishop’s action against Sanctus Ranch, the family-run business had bookings nearly every weekend. Every Catholic booking has been canceled since they were by Catholic groups in the archdiocese. The financial loss amounts to more than $425,000.

February 28, 2024

