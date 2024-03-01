OUTRAGE: San Antonio archbishop cancels a Catholic family business
The persecution of a Texas Catholic family and their business by the Archbishop of San Antonio is staggering. Watching Donald Trump, Kari Lake, RFK Jr., and so many more “conservatives” back deadly IVF is sobering. More attempts to remove conservatives from ballots are backfiring. Canada’s anti-Catholic, nominally Catholic leader Justin Trudeau is ready to jail faithful Catholics for 20 years. But heaven is ready to launch a reconquest as the times of confusion reach their apex.
