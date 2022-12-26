Outreach to the Poor - The Catholic Inheritance of Princess Gloria
For billions of Christians worldwide, the Christmas season is only beginning, filled with prayer, feasting, and almsgiving. Join John-Henry in his final installment of LifeSite’s 3-part Traditional Christmas Special as he and Princess Gloria von Thurn und Taxis highlight the most ancient corporal work of mercy — feeding the poor. In a world filled with self-serving attitudes and entitlements, be inspired by the ancient Christian virtue of charity in this final Christmas episode of The John-Henry Westen Show. FIGHT FOR THE CULTURE OF LIFE ASAP! https://give.lifesitenews.com/
The John-Henry Westen ShowDecember 26, 2022
Back — Video Topics | Pro-life | Pro-family | Catholic Church | Freedom
Get episodes via email
Recent VideosSee More
-
Outreach to the Poor - The Catholic Inheritance of Princess Gloria
-
Celebrating Traditional Christmas with Germany's Princess Gloria — PART 2
-
Celebrating Traditional Christmas with Germany's Princess Gloria — PART 1
-
1,000+ Communist priests infiltrated the Catholic Church in America
-
Dr. McCullough: New data shows non-injected at serious risk from global vax campaign