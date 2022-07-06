The Van Maren Show

Overturning Roe v. Wade has helped Puerto Ricans build a pro-life culture

On this week's episode of The Van Maren Show, Jonathon talks with pro-life activist Joseph Pardo on efforts to change Puerto Rico's highly permissive abortion law and build a culture of life.

The Van Maren ShowJuly 6, 2022

Share

Back   —   Video Topics  |  Pro-life  |  Pro-family  |  Catholic Church  |  Freedom
The Van Maren Show

About the Show

Every week, The Van Maren Show will try to get a handle on what is really going on in our culture today. It can be difficult to find news sources and storytellers that accurately reflect a Christian, socially conservative, pro-life, pro-family worldview. Join me on Wednesdays as we head to the front lines of the culture war.

Listen for free

Get episodes via email

Recent Videos

See More