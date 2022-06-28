Overturning Roe v. Wade is a tremendous gift we should praise God for
In today's episode, Mother Miriam talks about the Dobbs ruling and the overturning of Roe v. Wade.
Mother Miriam LiveJune 28, 2022
Formerly Heart to Heart with Mother Miriam, Mother Miriam Live brings you inspiration and solutions for life’s many challenges. Host Mother Miriam is a Catholic nun on a mission to bring hope to a world that has lost its way – let her share that hope and joy with you!
To tune into Mother Miriam Live, go to her Facebook page here every Monday to Friday at 10am.
