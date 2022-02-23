The Van Maren Show

'Overwhelmed with pride': Ottawa convoy street captain shares on-the-ground experience

This week's guest on The Van Maren Show is David Paisley, an HVAC worker who's been protesting with the Freedom Convoy in Ottawa over the past few weeks.

Every week, The Van Maren Show will try to get a handle on what is really going on in our culture today. It can be difficult to find news sources and storytellers that accurately reflect a Christian, socially conservative, pro-life, pro-family worldview. Join me on Wednesdays as we head to the front lines of the culture war.

