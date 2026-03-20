Pachamama Betrayal: Idolatry Tolerated, Tradition Condemned

Bishop Schneider said it plainly in Madrid this weekend: the Catholic faith cannot be changed by any council, any synod, any theologian, any bishop, or even a pope. The faith is what the Church has believed from the beginning. That is our anchor in these crazy times.

But the Vatican has a different standard now. Kneel before Pachamama? Process the idol into St. Peter’s? Prostrate yourself before Amazonian nature goddesses? No problem. No naughty letter. No canonical process. Just smiles and red shoes.

But try to preserve the Catholic priesthood. Try to maintain the Latin Mass. Try to pass on the unchanging faith. And suddenly you are threatened with excommunication, letters issued, condemnations prepared, schism declared.

This is not Church law. It is selective enforcement.

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