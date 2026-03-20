Back   —   Video Topics  |  Pro-life  |  Pro-family  |  Catholic Church  |  Freedom

Pachamama Betrayal: Idolatry Tolerated, Tradition Condemned

Most Viral Moments

Most Viral Moments

See More

Bishop Schneider said it plainly in Madrid this weekend: the Catholic faith cannot be changed by any council, any synod, any theologian, any bishop, or even a pope. The faith is what the Church has believed from the beginning. That is our anchor in these crazy times.

But the Vatican has a different standard now. Kneel before Pachamama? Process the idol into St. Peter’s? Prostrate yourself before Amazonian nature goddesses? No problem. No naughty letter. No canonical process. Just smiles and red shoes.

But try to preserve the Catholic priesthood. Try to maintain the Latin Mass. Try to pass on the unchanging faith. And suddenly you are threatened with excommunication, letters issued, condemnations prepared, schism declared.

This is not Church law. It is selective enforcement.

WATCH THE FULL SHOW HERE: https://www.lifesitenews.com/episodes/unearthed-1995-photo-shows-leo-xiv-participating-in-pachamama-ritual/?utm_source=featured_video&utm_campaign=usa

HELP SUPPORT WORK LIKE THIS: https://give.lifesitenews.com/?utm_source=SOCIAL

U.S. residents! Create a will with LifeSiteNews: https://www.mylegacywill.com/lifesitenews 

****
PROTECT Your Wealth with gold, silver, and precious metals: https://sjp.stjosephpartners.com/lifesitenews
+++

SHOP ALL YOUR FUN AND FAVORITE LIFESITE MERCH! https://shop.lifesitenews.com/   

****

Download the all-new LSNTV App now, available on iPhone and Android!

LSNTV Apple Store: https://apps.apple.com/us/app/lsntv/id6469105564 

LSNTV Google Play: https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.lifesitenews.app 

+++

Connect with John-Henry Westen and all of LifeSiteNews on social media:

LifeSite: https://linktr.ee/lifesitenews

John-Henry Westen: https://linktr.ee/jhwesten

March 20, 2026

Most Recent Videos

More Video Content 

Recent Episodes

Show More
Recent Videos

Pachamama Betrayal: Idolatry Tolerated, Tradition Condemned

Recent Videos
5:51

Pachamama Pope: The photograph that changes everything

Recent Videos
1:47

The EVIDENCE | Pope Leo Pachamama 1995 RITUAL

Recent Videos
2:48

The days of Noah are back—and this time there's no ark

Recent Videos
5:21

Pachamama, Pride flags, and papal games | Fr. Altman EXPOSES the Vatican

Recent Videos
4:05

Pope Leo & PRIDE FLAGS in the Vatican: What really happened?

Recent Videos
9:44

Francis almost BROKE the papacy?! | 'Ultimate stress test'

Recent Videos
8:07

Violence and EVIL in Mexican cartels fueled by abortion industry

Recent Videos
4:45

'They want to TAKE ME OUT' Catholic ATTACKED by Zionists

Recent Videos
4:28

Vatican SILENCE as Catholics suffer in China

Recent Videos
6:17

Fatima scholar: ‘Synodal church’ is a heretical sect SEPARATING from Catholicism

Recent Videos
4:10

Did Third Fatima Secret predict the ‘ANNIHILATION’ of Canada?

Comments

0 Comments

    Loading...