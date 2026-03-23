Pachamama Leo reaction: Fr. Altman and Liz Yore

The photograph is undeniable: a young Robert Prevost—now Pope Leo XIV—kneeling in a Pachamama ritual. The same earth deity venerated in the Vatican Gardens in 2019, processed into St. Peter’s, and placed before the tomb of the Apostle. The same idol Francis’s cardinals condemned as “demonic,” “apostasy,” and “a crime against divine law.”

Now the man in the photo sits on the Throne of Peter. And the cardinals who condemned Pachamama are silent.

Fr. James Altman and Liz Yore join to react to the evidence that has reignited the controversy. They argue this is not ancient history—it is a window into the syncretism that has infected the highest levels of the Church. The blending of Catholicism with pagan ritual is not a pastoral accommodation. It is a betrayal of the First Commandment. And when bishops refuse to speak, silence becomes complicity.

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