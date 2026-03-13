Pachamama, Pride Flags, and Papal Games | Fr. Altman EXPOSES the Vatican

Fr. James Altman does not deal in ambiguity. The Pachamama idol brought into the Vatican Gardens, processed into St. Peter’s, and placed before the tomb of the Apostle, that was not an anomaly. It was apostasy, plain as the brown robe on the Franciscan bowing before it.

But the idol was only the beginning. Traditionis Custodes, banning what no pope has authority to ban. Fiducia Supplicans, blessing what cannot be blessed. And now Pope Leo, playing Wordle with a wealthy homosexual couple brought to him by Archbishop Gomez, laughing while souls hang in the balance.

Altman walks through each betrayal with the precision of a prosecutor and the grief of a priest watching his Church cannibalize itself.

WATCH THE FULL SHOW HERE: https://www.lifesitenews.com/episodes/fr-altman-great-apostasy-in-the-church-schism-by-francis-and-leo

HELP SUPPORT WORK LIKE THIS: https://give.lifesitenews.com/?utm_source=SOCIAL



U.S. residents! Create a will with LifeSiteNews: https://www.mylegacywill.com/lifesitenews

****

PROTECT Your Wealth with gold, silver, and precious metals: https://sjp.stjosephpartners.com/lifesitenews

+++

SHOP ALL YOUR FUN AND FAVORITE LIFESITE MERCH! https://shop.lifesitenews.com/

****

Download the all-new LSNTV App now, available on iPhone and Android!

LSNTV Apple Store: https://apps.apple.com/us/app/lsntv/id6469105564

LSNTV Google Play: https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.lifesitenews.app

+++

Connect with John-Henry Westen and all of LifeSiteNews on social media:

LifeSite: https://linktr.ee/lifesitenews

John-Henry Westen: https://linktr.ee/jhwesten