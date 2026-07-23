Pagan Aztec war dance takes over LA Catholic Cathedral sanctuary

A video from the Archdiocese of Los Angeles shows an Aztec dance procession inside a Catholic cathedral. References to the “four directions.” Indigenous spiritual practices. Ceremonial elements that echo pre-Christian traditions—taking place in the sanctuary, before the tabernacle.

John-Henry Westen reacts to what he calls a pattern of syncretism within the Church. The ceremony, he argues, blurs the line between Catholic worship and non-Christian religious practices.

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