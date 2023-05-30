Back   —   Video Topics  |  Pro-life  |  Pro-family  |  Catholic Church  |  Freedom

Paganism RESTORED through Freemasonry

Most Viral Moments

Most Viral Moments

See More

Is this a new pagan cult? Is this cult being restored through Freemasonry?!

Joshua Charles is a #1 New York Times bestselling author and former White House speechwriter giving his complete and unfiltered account of the biggest threats facing the Culture of Life to date — the shadow deals of Freemasonry and the secret international takeover of the Black Hand — all culminating to the final ‘War with the Antichrist.’

The John-Henry Westen Show airs nightly Monday through Thursday at 8:00 PM ET at LifeSiteNews, reporting on the most significant attacks against the Culture of Life including the New World Order, the Great Reset, and the One World Religion. Globalist stories silenced and cancelled by the mainstream media are fully exposed —unfiltered against Big Tech censorship — including Pope Francis’ globalist allegiance to the LGBT agenda, the World Economic Forum, and so much more. John-Henry Westen and his guests offer unique and faith-filled answers to life’s most difficult questions facing the pro-life and pro-family fight to build a Culture of Life — including answers to prayer, discerning God’s will, deciphering ancient Biblical prophecies, understanding end-times revelation, and how to be faithful Catholics in a sinful world. These stories are fundamental to the faith and future of Catholics everywhere, and are seen only at LifeSiteNews.

Watch the whole show here: https://www.lifesitenews.com/episodes/part-1-freemasonry-the-black-hand-and-war-with-the-antichrist-joshua-charles/

LOVE LIFESITE? LOVE BEING PRO-LIFE? GET THE FIRST AND ONLY LIMITED EDITION PRO-LIFE SILVER ROUND FROM LIFESITENEWS: https://www.stjosephpartners.com/lifesite-silver-round

SHOP ALL YOUR FUN AND FAVORITE LIFESITE MERCH! https://shop.lifesitenews.com/

 HELP US FIGHT THE CENSORSHIP OF BIG TECH: https://give.lifesitenews.com/

Connect with us on social media:
LifeSite: https://linktr.ee/lifesitenews
John-Henry Westen: https://linktr.ee/jhwesten

May 30, 2023

Most Popular Videos

More Video Content 

Recent Episodes

Show More
Recent Videos

Paganism RESTORED through Freemasonry

Recent Videos
0:03:37

Our #1 Priority in 2024 is DEFENDING THE FAMILY | Dr. Taylor Marshall

Recent Videos
0:03:53

Dr. Taylor Marshall Reveals MASSIVE Catholic Voting Demographic 

Recent Videos
0:03:57

Dr. Taylor Marshall | BE NOT AFRAID to Defend Catholic Values in PUBLIC

Recent Videos
0:04:48

The Church Has a Legacy We NEED to Protect

Recent Videos
0:02:48

Steve Bannon | Computers Will Invent THEMSELVES and We Cannot STOP Them

Recent Videos
0:04:45

Bishop Athanasius Schneider EXPOSES Powerful Church Leaders Working AGAINST Christ!

Recent Videos
0:03:01

CALL TO ARMS: Worldwide Alliance MUST Resist LGBT Agenda | Bishop Athanasius Schneider

Recent Videos
0:04:58

Steve Bannon | Humanity CANNOT LOSE to Artificial Technology

Recent Videos
0:05:04

Steve Bannon Answers | "Why I Am Catholic"

Recent Videos
0:04:10

Fr. Altman BLASTS Church leadership for abandoning faithful Catholics

Recent Videos
0:05:15

WARNING: Catholics will be MASSACRED

Comments

0 Comments

    Loading...