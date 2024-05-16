Back   —   Video Topics  |  Pro-life  |  Pro-family  |  Catholic Church  |  Freedom

Palestinian Insider Explains How Christians, Others Killed In Israel-Hamas War

The John-Henry Westen Show

Palestinian Christian and political analyst Khalil Sayegh provides a personal and insider’s view of how his sister and other noncombatants in Gaza have been mercilessly killed in the ongoing 2023 Israel-Hamas War. The war in Gaza has claimed untold civilian lives, as civilians have been caught in the crossfire between Israel and Hamas while being unable to escape. Khalil states that churches, hospitals, and other so-called safe zones have been horrifically targeted. All non-combatants, not just Christians, have been victims of the 2023 Israel-Hamas War. As the world approaches numerous flashpoints, peace in Palestine is needed now more than ever. Watch now this episode of the John-Henry Westen Show for an unfiltered view on what is occurring in Palestine.

May 16, 2024

