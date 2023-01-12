'Panzer Pope'? Vatican insider Cardinal Arinze actually reveals truth of Benedict XVI

Cardinal Francis Arinze speaks with John-Henry Westen in an exclusive tell-all interview about the true nature and attitude of Pope Benedict XVI that the mainstream media gets wrong. Discover first-hand from Cardinal Arinze the truth about Pope Benedict XVI, particularly his reputation as master theologian in the tumultuous aftermath of Vatican II.

Was he a truth-seeking father or stern judge, a 'panzer pope' or gentle shepherd? What will be the lasting legacy of the true Pope Benedict XVI... and how will Church leadership manipulate his memory? Don't let the mainstream media hijack Pope Benedict XVI's legacy. Cardinal Arinze speaks.

FIGHT FOR THE CULTURE OF LIFE ASAP! https://give.lifesitenews.com

The John-Henry Westen Show

Share

