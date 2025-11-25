Pardoned pro-lifers convinced DOJ used AI-altered video to CONVICT them

Pro-life rescuers Will, Jean, and Paulette share how a peaceful protest turned into a federal nightmare. After a SWAT raid and “kangaroo court” trial, they were sentenced under Joe Biden’s DOJ using what they claim was AI-generated video to falsely portray them as violent. One rescuer with a serious back condition was even accused of body-slamming a clinic worker. They describe losing homes, facing sealed evidence, and enduring persecution, until President Donald Trump issued a full pardon. Through it all, they say faith, prayer, and trust in God sustained them.

