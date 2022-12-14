Parents: Follow these crucial steps to protect your kids from online predators

On this week's episode of The Van Maren Show, Jonathon is joined by John DiGirolamo to discuss how predators use social media to exploit kids and teenagers, how kids subvert parental controls on devices like smartphones and tablets, and what parents can actually do to protect their kids. Check out DiGirolamo's work, including his new book It's Not About the Predator, by clicking here.

The Van Maren Show

Share

