Parents: Follow these crucial steps to protect your kids from online predators
On this week's episode of The Van Maren Show, Jonathon is joined by John DiGirolamo to discuss how predators use social media to exploit kids and teenagers, how kids subvert parental controls on devices like smartphones and tablets, and what parents can actually do to protect their kids. Check out DiGirolamo's work, including his new book It's Not About the Predator, by clicking here.
The Van Maren ShowDecember 14, 2022
About the Show
Every week, The Van Maren Show will try to get a handle on what is really going on in our culture today. It can be difficult to find news sources and storytellers that accurately reflect a Christian, socially conservative, pro-life, pro-family worldview. Join me on Wednesdays as we head to the front lines of the culture war.
Recent VideosSee More
-
Parents: Follow these crucial steps to protect your kids from online predators
-
The conservative legacy of Canadian journalistic titan Ted Byfield, as told by one of his sons
-
Many Canadians are not fully aware of the horrors of the assisted suicide regime: family physician
-
Why is the transgender movement so powerful and how do we fight back? Pro-family journalist explains
-
'Anti-human' spiritual forces are behind transgender ideology: pro-family filmmaker