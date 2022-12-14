The Van Maren Show

Parents: Follow these crucial steps to protect your kids from online predators

On this week's episode of The Van Maren Show, Jonathon is joined by John DiGirolamo to discuss how predators use social media to exploit kids and teenagers, how kids subvert parental controls on devices like smartphones and tablets, and what parents can actually do to protect their kids. Check out DiGirolamo's work, including his new book It's Not About the Predator, by clicking here.

The Van Maren ShowDecember 14, 2022

Share

Back   —   Video Topics  |  Pro-life  |  Pro-family  |  Catholic Church  |  Freedom
The Van Maren Show

About the Show

Every week, The Van Maren Show will try to get a handle on what is really going on in our culture today. It can be difficult to find news sources and storytellers that accurately reflect a Christian, socially conservative, pro-life, pro-family worldview. Join me on Wednesdays as we head to the front lines of the culture war.

Listen for free

Get episodes via email

Recent Videos

See More