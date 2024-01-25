Parents Get This WRONG About Their Children

Parents must view children as precious gifts from God, rather than mere burdens. Recognizing the profound joy, growth, and blessings they bring, parents must stand strong in their faith in God amidst the pressures and misconceptions that often tempt parents to worry. Listen now and see how parents worldwide must embrace the privilege of raising the next generation with gratitude and faith in Jesus — that God will always provide.

