Parents must not forget they are the primary educators of their children

To help keep this and other programs on the air, please donate here.

Watch this episode of Mother Miriam's Live originally aired on 10.13.2020 and re-aired on 12.3.2020. Today, Mother Miriam speaks about the rampant spread of the LGBT agenda and the other propaganda being taught in schools. Mother reminds parents that they are called to be the primary educators of their children. She encourages parents to homeschool their children.

You can tune in daily at 10 am EST/7 am PST on our Facebook Page.

Never miss a show! Subscribe to Mother Miriam Live email updates here.