Back — Video Topics | Pro-life | Pro-family | Catholic Church | Freedom
'Part of our faith': Student harassed for pro-life beliefs continues fight against Canadian university
The Van Maren ShowSee More
On this week’s episode of The Van Maren Show, Jonathon speaks with Talia Battista, a Christian student who filed a human rights complaint against an Ontario university for harassment and “discrimination” over her pro-life beliefs. Click here to go to LifeFunder and make a donation to help with Talia’s legal expenses.
April 5, 2023
Recent EpisodesShow More
'Part of our faith': Student harassed for pro-life beliefs continues fight against Canadian university
Comments