Passion of the Christ Actor Heard Jesus Speak During Crucifixion Scene

Jim Caviezel, star of The Passion of the Christ, reveals a chilling moment on set: while filming the crucifixion scene, he audibly heard the voice of Jesus Christ. In a powerful interview with Raymond Arroyo, Caviezel recounts the spiritual intensity of portraying Christ’s suffering and the supernatural experience that forever marked his life and faith. This behind-the-scenes revelation offers a glimpse into the profound grace and pain of bringing Christ’s Passion to the screen.

Read more here: https://www.lifesitenews.com/news/jim-caviezel-jesus-spoke-to-him-while-filming-crucifixion-scene-for-passion-of-the-christ/

