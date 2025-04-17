Back   —   Video Topics  |  Pro-life  |  Pro-family  |  Catholic Church  |  Freedom

Passion of the Christ Actor Heard Jesus Speak During Crucifixion Scene

LSNTV

LSNTV

See More

Jim Caviezel, star of The Passion of the Christ, reveals a chilling moment on set: while filming the crucifixion scene, he audibly heard the voice of Jesus Christ. In a powerful interview with Raymond Arroyo, Caviezel recounts the spiritual intensity of portraying Christ’s suffering and the supernatural experience that forever marked his life and faith. This behind-the-scenes revelation offers a glimpse into the profound grace and pain of bringing Christ’s Passion to the screen.

Read more here: https://www.lifesitenews.com/news/jim-caviezel-jesus-spoke-to-him-while-filming-crucifixion-scene-for-passion-of-the-christ/

U.S. residents! Create a will with LifeSiteNews: https://www.mylegacywill.com/lifesitenews 

****
PROTECT Your Wealth with gold, silver, and precious metals: https://stjosephpartners.com/lifesitenews
+++

SHOP ALL YOUR FUN AND FAVORITE LIFESITE MERCH! https://shop.lifesitenews.com/   

****

Download the all-new LSNTV App now, available on iPhone and Android!

LSNTV Apple Store: https://apps.apple.com/us/app/lsntv/id6469105564 

LSNTV Google Play: https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.lifesitenews.app 

+++

Connect with John-Henry Westen and all of LifeSiteNews on social media:

LifeSite: https://linktr.ee/lifesitenews 

John-Henry Westen: https://linktr.ee/jhwesten

April 17, 2025

Most Recent Videos

More Video Content 

Recent Episodes

Show More
Recent Videos

Passion of the Christ Actor Heard Jesus Speak During Crucifixion Scene

Recent Videos
10:52

Netflix CENSORS Mel Gibson's The Passion of the Christ?!

Recent Videos
22:13

Priest delivers FIERY homily on mortal sin: unknowingly CALLS OUT pro-abortion PM

Recent Videos
1:09:59

Hidden stage of prayer no one warns you about | Lenten Retreat Day 7

Recent Videos
19:05

Zionism: Rebellion against God?! | Rabbi speaks out

Recent Videos
3:59

Trump backs us – Biden blocked us, says top bishop

Recent Videos
1:07:41

The simple path to God: prayer, perseverance & grace | Lenten Retreat Day 6

Recent Videos
1:05:14

The power of sacrifice and renewal | Lenten Retreat Day 5

Recent Videos
13:23

Satanic black mass EXPOSED | America's spiritual war goes public

Recent Videos
9:27

Bishop Strickland & Father Altman just SHOOK Florida

Recent Videos
16:44

Catholic hymns funding scandalous agendas?!

Recent Videos
56:59

Rebuilding the Church | The forgotten lesson of St. Francis Lenten Retreat Day 4

Comments

0 Comments

    Loading...