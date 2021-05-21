Pastor Artur Pawlowski arrested for refusing to shut church tells all
Fri May 21, 2021 - 9:29 pm EST
In This Episode
In this episode of The John-Henry Westen Show, Canadian Pastor Pawlowski discusses the persecution against him coming from politicians, the media, police, and vigilantes.
artur pawlowski,
john-henry westen show
