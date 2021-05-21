Podcast Image

John-Henry interviews some of the most well-known clergy and laity in the Church while offering commentary on the most important news developments in Rome and around the world.

Pastor Artur Pawlowski arrested for refusing to shut church tells all

Fri May 21, 2021 - 9:29 pm EST

In This Episode

In this episode of The John-Henry Westen Show, Canadian Pastor Pawlowski discusses the persecution against him coming from politicians, the media, police, and vigilantes.

