Back — Video Topics | Pro-life | Pro-family | Catholic Church | Freedom
Pastor Artur Pawlowski's son detained in Calgary for preaching against drag show targeting kids
Breaking NewsSee More
The son of famed Canadian pastor Artur Pawlowski could be facing massive fines and possible jail time after he preached Bible verses outside a drag queen story time held at a public library in Calgary over the weekend.
LOVE LIFESITE? LOVE BEING PRO-LIFE? GET THE FIRST AND ONLY LIMITED EDITION PRO-LIFE SILVER ROUND FROM LIFESITENEWS: https://www.stjosephpartners.com/lifesite-silver-round
SHOP ALL YOUR FUN AND FAVORITE LIFESITE MERCH! https://shop.lifesitenews.com/
HELP US FIGHT THE CENSORSHIP OF BIG TECH: https://give.lifesitenews.com/
Connect with us on social media:
LifeSite: https://linktr.ee/lifesitenews
John-Henry Westen: https://linktr.ee/jhwesten
April 19, 2023
Comments