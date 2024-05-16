Persecution of pro-life Americans continues with this week's sentences in DC FACE Act case
The two days of sentencing that took place in our nation’s capital on May 14 and 15, 2024 clearly demonstrate both the insecurity and aggressiveness of the United States government’s ongoing persecution of pro-life Americans. This sentencing also reveals the total resilience and resolve of the “D.C. Nine” pro-lifers who are bearing the brunt of that persecution.
May 16, 2024
