Back   —   Video Topics  |  Pro-life  |  Pro-family  |  Catholic Church  |  Freedom

Persecution of pro-life Americans continues with this week's sentences in DC FACE Act case

LSNTV

LSNTV

See More

The two days of sentencing that took place in our nation’s capital on May 14 and 15, 2024 clearly demonstrate both the insecurity and aggressiveness of the United States government’s ongoing persecution of pro-life Americans. This sentencing also reveals the total resilience and resolve of the “D.C. Nine” pro-lifers who are bearing the brunt of that persecution.

 

READ MORE: https://www.lifesitenews.com/opinion/persecution-of-pro-life-americans-continues-with-this-weeks-sentences-in-dc-face-act-case/

Download the all-new LSNTV App now, available on iPhone and Android!

LSNTV Apple Store: https://apps.apple.com/us/app/lsntv/id6469105564 

LSNTV Google Play: https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.lifesitenews.app 

****

SHOP ALL YOUR FUN AND FAVORITE LIFESITE MERCH! https://shop.lifesitenews.com/   

+++

Connect with John-Henry Westen and all of LifeSiteNews on social media:

LifeSite: https://linktr.ee/lifesitenews 

John-Henry Westen: https://linktr.ee/jhwesten

May 16, 2024

Most Recent Videos

More Video Content 

Recent Episodes

Show More
Recent Videos

Persecution of pro-life Americans continues with this week's sentences in DC FACE Act case

Recent Videos
4:06

2024 National March for Life | Canada

Recent Videos
2:41

BIG ANNOUNCEMENT: LifeSiteNews launches pro-life & pro-family service!

Recent Videos
49:26

Meet the Nun Who Allegedly Received the Messages From Heaven

Recent Videos
3:35

UNPACKING: Trump says he will refuse to sign federal abortion ban if elected president

Recent Videos
37:15

How reporting on Ukraine’s frontline changed this US journalist

Recent Videos
53:26

WATCH: Bishop Strickland offers Mass during Eclipse to Counter Occult Worship

Recent Videos
50:44

Globalism is incompatible with Catholic teaching: here's why

Recent Videos
1:00

WATCH | Inspiring Catholic poem to help you celebrate Easter

Recent Videos
8:43

EASTER 2024 | Love the Lord as St. Mary Magdalene

Recent Videos
47:47

EXCLUSIVE: Cardinal Müller slams synodal ‘agenda’ using the Church to promote socialist ideology

Recent Videos
3:56

Is ‘Damsel’ Netflix’s first pro-life movie?

Comments

0 Comments

    Loading...