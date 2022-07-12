'Peter will become Judas': Faithful priest presents messages from Marian mystic
Fr. Jesusmary Missigbètò shares the latest purported messages of the Blessed Virgin Mary to a Brazilian mystic, Pedro Regis, about the state of the Church and explains their significance. Regis has claimed to have received such messages from Our Lady of Anguera for decades.
The John-Henry Westen ShowJuly 12, 2022
Back — Video Topics | Pro-life | Pro-family | Catholic Church | Freedom
Get episodes via email
Recent VideosSee More
-
'Peter will become Judas': Faithful priest presents messages from Marian mystic
-
Pro-life leader finds creative way around Canada's 'bubble zone' laws to help save the unborn
-
Trudeau doesn't care one bit about families impacted by COVID jab mandate: Canadian veteran
-
Meet the Opus Dei priest Pope Francis banned from saying Mass
-
Michigan GOP candidate Ryan Kelley speaks out after FBI arrest: 'Christians are being persecuted'