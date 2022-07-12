message
'Peter will become Judas': Faithful priest presents messages from Marian mystic

Fr. Jesusmary Missigbètò shares the latest purported messages of the Blessed Virgin Mary to a Brazilian mystic, Pedro Regis, about the state of the Church and explains their significance. Regis has claimed to have received such messages from Our Lady of Anguera for decades.

July 12, 2022

The John-Henry Westen Show

