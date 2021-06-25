Podcast Image

Philippine President threatens COVID vaccine refusers with ‘filthy,’ ‘foul-smelling’ jails

Fri Jun 25, 2021 - 6:51 pm EST

The President of the Philippines, Rodrigo Duterte, threatened his citizens with jail in terrible conditions if they refuse the vaccine. There are absolutely no words to describe it properly. 

