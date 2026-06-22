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Pius XII's Lost Encyclical: The Sacrifice of the Mass They Continue To Attack

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Before Vatican II, before the Novus Ordo, before they tried to make the Mass into a “meal” and the altar into a “table”, Pope Pius XII was preparing a document that would condemn it all before it even happened.

A newly discovered draft encyclical, *Cultum Regni*, reveals that Church leaders knew exactly where the theological innovations of the Nouvelle Théologie were heading. They saw the attempt to downplay the sacrificial nature of the Mass. They anticipated the communal meal theology that could replace the altar of sacrifice. And they condemned it in advance, before the Council had even been called.

But Pius XII died. The document was buried. John XXIII chose a different path. And the errors the draft warned against spread like a cancer. Modernists, even today, want the Mass to be just a gathering, the sacrifice to be just a meal, and the faithful to be fed confusion instead of Truth.

Now, the buried document has resurfaced. And it reads like a prophecy. What Pius XII tried to stop, his successors embraced. The consequences are visible in every empty tabernacle and every irreverent liturgy. This is the warning they chose to ignore, and the price the Church is still paying.

WATCH THE FULL SHOW HERE: https://www.lifesitenews.com/episodes/the-buried-last-encyclical-of-pius-xii-that-could-have-stopped-the-errors-of-vatican-ii/

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June 22, 2026

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