Planned Parenthood backs multimillion dollar effort to enshrine abortion into Florida constitution
Breaking NewsSee More
Planned Parenthood and other pro-abortion organizations are helping to bankroll a multimillion-dollar ballot initiative campaign aimed at enshrining the “right” to abortion up to fetal “viability,” about 24 weeks’ gestation, into the Florida state constitution.
HONOR YOUR MOTHER WITH THE 2023 LIFESITE SPIRITUAL BOUQUET:
https://www.lifesitenews.com/news/honor-your-mother-with-the-2023-lifesite-spiritual-bouquet/
LOVE LIFESITE? LOVE BEING PRO-LIFE? GET THE FIRST AND ONLY LIMITED EDITION PRO-LIFE SILVER ROUND FROM LIFESITENEWS: https://www.stjosephpartners.com/lifesite-silver-round
SHOP ALL YOUR FUN AND FAVORITE LIFESITE MERCH!
https://shop.lifesitenews.com/
HELP US FIGHT THE CENSORSHIP OF BIG TECH: https://give.lifesitenews.com/
May 11, 2023
Recent EpisodesShow More
WATCH: Former student delivers powerful speech against LGBT agenda at Catholic school board meeting
Pastor Artur Pawlowski's son detained in Calgary for preaching against drag show targeting kids
Comments