Back   —   Video Topics  |  Pro-life  |  Pro-family  |  Catholic Church  |  Freedom

Planned Parenthood does NOT want you to see these interviews

LSNTV

LSNTV

See More

Planned Parenthood does NOT want people seeing these interviews. Reporting from outside a Planned Parenthood in Washington, D.C., John-Henry Westen speaks with pro-life advocates featuring heartfelt testimonies from Janet Morana, Angelina Steenstra, and Bryan Kemper. Learning about the harm caused by abortion, stories of healing and redemption, and the spiritual courage it takes to stand for life.

The speakers highlight the power of forgiveness, conversion, and prayer in the face of betrayal by individuals and institutions meant to uphold life and faith. Witness the unwavering dedication of these advocates as they champion compassion and truth in the fight to defend the sanctity of life.

U.S. residents! Create a will with LifeSiteNews: https://www.mylegacywill.com/lifesitenews 

****
PROTECT Your Wealth with gold, silver, and precious metals: https://stjosephpartners.com/lifesitenews
+++

SHOP ALL YOUR FUN AND FAVORITE LIFESITE MERCH! https://shop.lifesitenews.com/   

****

Download the all-new LSNTV App now, available on iPhone and Android!

LSNTV Apple Store: https://apps.apple.com/us/app/lsntv/id6469105564 

LSNTV Google Play: https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.lifesitenews.app 

+++

Connect with John-Henry Westen and all of LifeSiteNews on social media:

LifeSite: https://linktr.ee/lifesitenews 

John-Henry Westen: https://linktr.ee/jhwesten

January 28, 2025

Most Recent Videos

More Video Content 

Recent Episodes

Show More
Recent Videos

Planned Parenthood does NOT want you to see these interviews

Recent Videos
10:23

MARCH FOR LIFE 2025 | A defiant stand for the unborn

Recent Videos
13:26

Fact-checking Mel Gibson on Joe Rogan

Recent Videos
1:46

Day 9: Jake Schmiedicke prays novena for the conversion of Pope Francis

Recent Videos
2:34

Day 8: Ana Licup prays novena for the conversion of Pope Francis

Recent Videos
2:50

Day 7: JoAnne Goode prays novena for the conversion of Pope Francis

Recent Videos
6:13

Day 6: Kennedy Hall prays novena for the conversion of Pope Francis

Recent Videos
2:25

Day 5: Abegail Copino prays novena for the conversion of Pope Francis

Recent Videos
2:01

Day 4: Timothy Flanders prays novena for the conversion of Pope Francis

Recent Videos
2:30

Day 3: John-Henry Westen prays novena for the conversion of Pope Francis

Recent Videos
2:09

Day 2: Michael Matt prays novena for the conversion of Pope Francis

Recent Videos
6:55

Day 1: Christopher Wendt prays novena for the conversion of Pope Francis

Comments

0 Comments

    Loading...