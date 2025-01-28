Planned Parenthood does NOT want you to see these interviews

Planned Parenthood does NOT want people seeing these interviews. Reporting from outside a Planned Parenthood in Washington, D.C., John-Henry Westen speaks with pro-life advocates featuring heartfelt testimonies from Janet Morana, Angelina Steenstra, and Bryan Kemper. Learning about the harm caused by abortion, stories of healing and redemption, and the spiritual courage it takes to stand for life.

The speakers highlight the power of forgiveness, conversion, and prayer in the face of betrayal by individuals and institutions meant to uphold life and faith. Witness the unwavering dedication of these advocates as they champion compassion and truth in the fight to defend the sanctity of life.

