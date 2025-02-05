Planned Parenthood EXPOSED? Criminal enterprise CAUGHT | Frank Pavone
Frank Pavone criticizes Planned Parenthood as a “criminal enterprise,” alleging that it engages in illegal activities and operates as a political machine at the Walk for Life in San Francisco, where pro-life leaders gathered outside a Planned Parenthood facility to denounce abortion and advocate for defunding the abortion industry. He emphasized the importance of not only changing hearts and minds but also electing pro-life officials and cutting off funding streams that sustain the abortion industry, highlighting recent political actions aimed at restricting abortion funding and strengthening pro-life policies.
Carol Marie Siedenburg shares her personal testimony of regret over having two abortions, crediting her healing to faith and the Silent No More campaign, which gives post-abortive women a voice. Bryan Kemper recounted his own mother’s attempt to abort him.
February 5, 2025
