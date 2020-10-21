Podcast Image

John-Henry interviews some of the most well-known clergy and laity in the Church while offering commentary on the most important news developments in Rome and around the world.

Plenty of evidence suggests Trump is fulfilling prophecy, leading America back to God

Wed Oct 21, 2020 - 1:15 pm EST

John-Henry shares the many examples of how President Trump is fulfilling the prophecy made about him in the 1980s leading America back to God. Listen in for the full details!

